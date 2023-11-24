Who's Playing

Ohio Bobcats @ George Wash. Colonials

Current Records: Ohio 2-1, George Wash. 4-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas

What to Know

George Wash. has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will face off against the Ohio Bobcats at 7:00 p.m. ET at Baha Mar Convention Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.2% better than the opposition, a fact George Wash. proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 79-67 victory over the Wildcats.

George Wash. got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Garrett Johnson out in front who shot 4-for-7 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 18 points and 10 rebounds. Another player making a difference was James Bishop IV, who scored 14 points along with 8 assists and 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats got the win against the Titans on Saturday by a conclusive 71-52.

The Colonials have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 4-0 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.5 points per game. As for the Bobcats, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: George Wash. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ohio struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.