Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between George Wash. and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 35-29 lead against Army.

If George Wash. keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-2 in no time. On the other hand, Army will have to make due with a 5-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ George Wash. Revolutionaries

Current Records: Army 5-4, George Wash. 8-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, George Wash. is heading back home. They will welcome the Army Black Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Charles E. Smith Center. The Revolutionaries are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.9 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, George Wash. was able to grind out a solid victory over Old Dominion, taking the game 78-70. The over/under was set at 147.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Sean Hansen and Christian Jones were among the main playmakers for George Wash. as the former scored ten points in addition to seven rebounds and two steals and the latter went 7 for 8 en route to 17 points. Jones is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for four straight games.

Meanwhile, Army entered their match against Cornell on Sunday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Army suffered a grim 103-84 loss to Cornell. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jalen Rucker, who posted 17 points plus two steals. AJ Allenspach was another key player, dropping a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds.

George Wash.'s win ended a nine-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 8-2. As for Army, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. George Wash. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.9 points per game. However, it's not like Army struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, George Wash. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 3-7 ATS record.

Odds

George Wash. is a big 11.5-point favorite against Army, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

George Wash. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.