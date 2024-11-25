Who's Playing

Illinois State Redbirds @ George Wash. Revolutionaries

Current Records: Illinois State 4-2, George Wash. 5-1

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The George Wash. Revolutionaries' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Illinois State Redbirds at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Saturday, George Wash. was able to grind out a solid victory over Louisiana, taking the game 83-74.

George Wash.'s success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Darren Buchanan Jr. led the charge by dropping a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds. Buchanan Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against Kansas State on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. Trey Autry was another key player, earning 16 points.

Meanwhile, Illinois State skirted by UAB 84-83 on Saturday thanks to a clutch free throw from Johnny Kinziger with 5 seconds left in the second quarter.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Illinois State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kinziger, who went 8 for 12 en route to 21 points plus two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Chase Walker, who went 5 for 7 en route to 16 points plus eight rebounds.

George Wash.'s win bumped their record up to 5-1. As for Illinois State, their victory bumped their record up to 4-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. George Wash. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.2 points per game. However, it's not like Illinois State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.