Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between George Wash. and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 44-34 lead against N.J. Tech.

George Wash. entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will N.J. Tech step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ George Wash. Revolutionaries

Current Records: N.J. Tech 0-4, George Wash. 3-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.10

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for George Wash. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Charles E. Smith Center. The Highlanders took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on the Revolutionaries, who come in off a win.

Last Tuesday, George Wash. earned an 85-80 victory over North Carolina A&T.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead George Wash. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Rafael Castro, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Darren Buchanan Jr., who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their tenth straight defeat dating back to last season. They took an 81-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of Morgan State. One positive for the Highlanders, at least, is that this was the most points they've scored all season.

George Wash.'s win was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-0. As for N.J. Tech, their loss dropped their record down to 0-4.

Odds

George Wash. is a big 19.5-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Revolutionaries as a 20-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

