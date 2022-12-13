Who's Playing

Coppin State @ George Washington

Current Records: Coppin State 4-8; George Washington 5-4

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles will hit the road for the ninth straight game as they head to Charles E. Smith Center at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Coppin State came up short against the East Carolina Pirates on Sunday, falling 84-75. Guard Sam Sessoms (22 points) was the top scorer for Coppin State.

Meanwhile, the George Washington Colonials were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 69-64 to the American Eagles. Guard Brendan Adams wasn't much of a difference maker for the Colonials; Adams finished with 12 points on 4-for-15 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

The losses put Coppin State at 4-8 and George Washington at 5-4. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Coppin State is stumbling into the game with the 53rd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.8 on average. George Washington has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 14th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

George Washington have won both of the games they've played against Coppin State in the last eight years.