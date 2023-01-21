Who's Playing

Dayton @ George Washington

Current Records: Dayton 13-6; George Washington 9-9

What to Know

The George Washington Colonials haven't won a contest against the Dayton Flyers since March 4 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Colonials and Dayton will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 12:30 p.m. ET at Charles E. Smith Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The George Mason Patriots typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday George Washington proved too difficult a challenge. George Washington came out on top in a nail-biter against GMU, sneaking past 78-75. George Washington got double-digit scores from four players: guard Brendan Adams (22), guard James Bishop (19), guard Maximus Edwards (14), and forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (11). This also makes it three games in a row in which Ricky Lindo Jr. has had at least three steals.

Meanwhile, the Flyers bagged a 68-61 win over the Davidson Wildcats on Tuesday. Dayton's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Mustapha Amzil, who had 19 points, and forward Toumani Camara, who had 15 points along with five rebounds and three blocks.

The Colonials are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with George Washington, who are 9-8 against the spread.

George Washington suffered a grim 80-54 defeat to Dayton when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Maybe George Washington will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.80

Odds

The Flyers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Flyers, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dayton have won seven out of their last eight games against George Washington.