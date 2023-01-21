Who's Playing
Dayton @ George Washington
Current Records: Dayton 13-6; George Washington 9-9
What to Know
The George Washington Colonials haven't won a contest against the Dayton Flyers since March 4 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Colonials and Dayton will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 12:30 p.m. ET at Charles E. Smith Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The George Mason Patriots typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday George Washington proved too difficult a challenge. George Washington came out on top in a nail-biter against GMU, sneaking past 78-75. George Washington got double-digit scores from four players: guard Brendan Adams (22), guard James Bishop (19), guard Maximus Edwards (14), and forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (11). This also makes it three games in a row in which Ricky Lindo Jr. has had at least three steals.
Meanwhile, the Flyers bagged a 68-61 win over the Davidson Wildcats on Tuesday. Dayton's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Mustapha Amzil, who had 19 points, and forward Toumani Camara, who had 15 points along with five rebounds and three blocks.
The Colonials are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with George Washington, who are 9-8 against the spread.
George Washington suffered a grim 80-54 defeat to Dayton when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Maybe George Washington will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.80
Odds
The Flyers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Flyers, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dayton have won seven out of their last eight games against George Washington.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Dayton 80 vs. George Washington 54
- Jan 08, 2022 - Dayton 83 vs. George Washington 58
- Jan 17, 2021 - Dayton 67 vs. George Washington 54
- Mar 07, 2020 - Dayton 76 vs. George Washington 51
- Jan 09, 2019 - Dayton 72 vs. George Washington 66
- Mar 03, 2018 - Dayton 88 vs. George Washington 78
- Mar 04, 2017 - George Washington 87 vs. Dayton 81
- Jan 15, 2016 - Dayton 77 vs. George Washington 70