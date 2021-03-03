The Fordham Rams and the George Washington Colonials are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Stuart Siegel Center. The Rams are 2-11 overall, while George Washington is 4-11 on the season. George Washington has won six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups between the two programs, but Fordham is actually 6-3-1 against the spread in those meetings.

Fordham is 6-7 against the number this season, while George Washington is 7-8. The Colonials are favored by seven-points in the latest George Washington vs. Fordham odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 128. Before entering any Fordham vs. George Washington picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on George Washington vs. Fordham. Here are several college basketball odds for George Washington vs. Fordham:

George Washington vs. Fordham spread: George Washington -7

George Washington vs. Fordham over-under: 128 points

George Washington vs. Fordham money line: George Washington -320, Fordham +250

What you need to know about Fordham

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Fordham as the Rams lost 68-40 to the Saint Louis Billikens two weeks ago. Guard Chris Austin (14 points) was the top scorer for Fordham. It was the Rams' second loss in a row by 25 points or more and the team has gone just 30-for-101 from the floor during those contests. Fordham has shot better than 40 percent from the floor just three times all season, so it will have to slow things down defensively given its offensive struggles.

What you need to know about George Washington

Meanwhile, George Washington was pulverized by the St. Bonaventure Bonnies 88-41 last Friday. One thing holding George Washington back was the mediocre play of forward Ricky Lindo Jr., who did not have his best game: he played for 25 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-10 shooting.

LSU transfer James Bishop leads the team in scoring and assists this year, averaging 19.1 points and 5.2 dimes per game. Bishop had 23 points and five assists in a 71-47 George Washington win over Fordham on Dec. 30. He'll need another big game to help lead the Colonials to another big win on Wednesday.

