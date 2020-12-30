Atlantic 10 Conference foes renew their rivalry when the George Washington Colonials visit the Fordham Rams on Wednesday. The Rams look to finally raise the curtain on their season after having their non-conference season wiped away by the coronavirus pandemic. The Colonials (1-6) have stumbled out of the gates, but have lost six games by 11 points or fewer, including four games by four points or less. George Washington is coming off a 66-65 loss to Charlotte on Dec. 22.

Tip-off from Rose Hill Gymnasium is set for 1 p.m. ET. George Washington leads the all-time series 28-10, although Fordham has won the last four meetings. The Rams are four-point favorites in the latest George Washington vs. Fordham odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 131. Before making any Fordham vs. George Washington picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

George Washington vs. Fordham spread: Fordham -4

George Washington vs. Fordham over-under: 131 points

George Washington vs. Fordham money line: Fordham -190, GW +160



GW: The Colonials are outrebounding their opponents 253-242

FORD: The Rams swept the Colonials last season, the first time they defeated a team three times in a season since 1991

Why Fordham can cover



Because of COVID-19 delays, the Rams are one of six teams that have yet to play a game, not including Ivy and Patriot League schools. Junior guard Jalen Cobb is the top returning player from a year ago. He averaged 10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He led the team in assists and steals and was third in scoring. He finished seventh in the Atlantic 10 in steals. In the last meeting against George Washington on March 11, he scored 15 points, grabbed three rebounds and had two steals.

Also ready to lead Fordham is junior guard Ty Perry, who averaged 7.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. Perry led the team with 43 made 3-pointers. He appeared in 30 games last season, making 16 starts. He had eight points and two steals against the Colonials in the teams' last meeting. He scored a season-high 18 points, shooting 6-of-10 from 3-point range, against Coppin State.

Why George Washington can cover

Sophomore guard James Bishop is off to a dynamic start to the season, leading the Colonials with 19.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 0.7 steals per game. He is hitting 47.2 percent of his shots from the floor, including 34.4 percent from 3-point range. Bishop scored 21 points and had eight rebounds in a career-high 37 minutes vs. William & Mary on Dec. 14. He scored 20 points and made a career-high four 3-pointers at UMBC on Dec. 7.

Sophomore forward Jamison Battle has scored in double figures in all seven games, including 20 points at Navy on Nov. 25. For the season, he is averaging 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 35.9 minutes per game. He is hitting 84.6 percent of his free throws. Battle recorded his first double-double of the season with 14 points and a career-high 13 rebounds vs. Coppin State on Dec. 5.

