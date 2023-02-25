Who's Playing

La Salle @ George Washington

Current Records: La Salle 13-15; George Washington 14-14

What to Know

After two games on the road, the George Washington Colonials are heading back home. George Washington and the La Salle Explorers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Charles E. Smith Center. The Colonials will be strutting in after a victory while La Salle will be stumbling in from a defeat.

George Washington was able to grind out a solid win over the Rhode Island Rams on Wednesday, winning 89-80. George Washington's forward Hunter Dean looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, La Salle lost to the Duquesne Dukes at home by a decisive 91-74 margin. Guard Khalil Brantley had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes but putting up just six points on 1-for-10 shooting and four turnovers.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Colonials are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

George Washington ended up a good deal behind the Explorers when they played in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, losing 75-64. Maybe George Washington will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Colonials are a 3-point favorite against the Explorers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

George Washington have won four out of their last seven games against La Salle.