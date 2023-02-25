Who's Playing
La Salle @ George Washington
Current Records: La Salle 13-15; George Washington 14-14
What to Know
After two games on the road, the George Washington Colonials are heading back home. George Washington and the La Salle Explorers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Charles E. Smith Center. The Colonials will be strutting in after a victory while La Salle will be stumbling in from a defeat.
George Washington was able to grind out a solid win over the Rhode Island Rams on Wednesday, winning 89-80. George Washington's forward Hunter Dean looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds in addition to three blocks.
Meanwhile, La Salle lost to the Duquesne Dukes at home by a decisive 91-74 margin. Guard Khalil Brantley had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes but putting up just six points on 1-for-10 shooting and four turnovers.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Colonials are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
George Washington ended up a good deal behind the Explorers when they played in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, losing 75-64. Maybe George Washington will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Colonials are a 3-point favorite against the Explorers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
George Washington have won four out of their last seven games against La Salle.
- Feb 01, 2023 - La Salle 75 vs. George Washington 64
- Feb 02, 2022 - George Washington 89 vs. La Salle 87
- Feb 22, 2020 - La Salle 72 vs. George Washington 62
- Jan 16, 2019 - George Washington 59 vs. La Salle 56
- Feb 07, 2018 - George Washington 80 vs. La Salle 69
- Jan 15, 2017 - La Salle 79 vs. George Washington 69
- Feb 21, 2016 - George Washington 90 vs. La Salle 50