Who's Playing

New Hamp. @ George Washington

Current Records: New Hamp. 2-2; George Washington 3-2

What to Know

The George Washington Colonials have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the New Hamp. Wildcats at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at Charles E. Smith Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It looks like the Colonials got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 75-70 to the UC San Diego Tritons. That makes it the first time this season George Washington has let down their home crowd. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of guard Brendan Adams, who had 20 points.

Meanwhile, New Hamp. came up short against the Boston University Terriers on Sunday, falling 64-57.

George Washington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put George Washington at 3-2 and New Hamp. at 2-2. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Colonials are stumbling into the contest with the 29th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. To make matters even worse for George Washington, the Wildcats come into the game boasting the fifth fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 8.5. Maybe that strength will give New Hamp. the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Colonials are a big 9-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonials as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

George Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.