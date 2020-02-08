George Washington vs. Rhode Island: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch George Washington vs. Rhode Island basketball game
Who's Playing
Rhode Island @ George Washington
Current Records: Rhode Island 17-5; George Washington 10-13
What to Know
The Rhode Island Rams have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Rhode Island and the George Washington Colonials will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at noon ET Saturday at Charles E. Smith Center. The Rams are coming into the matchup hot, having won nine in a row.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Rhode Island beat the Massachusetts Minutemen 73-67 on Tuesday. Forward Cyril Langevine and guard Fatts Russell were among the main playmakers for Rhode Island as the former had 15 points in addition to nine rebounds and four blocks and the latter had 21 points.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for George Washington on Wednesday, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 72-47 defeat to the St. Bonaventure Bonnies. A silver lining for George Washington was the play of guard Jameer Nelson Jr., who had 19 points along with six boards.
Rhode Island's win brought them up to 17-5 while George Washington's defeat pulled them down to 10-13. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Rhode Island enters the contest with 3.9 blocked shots per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. But George Washington is even better: they rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.4 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Rams are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 141
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Rhode Island have won three out of their last four games against George Washington.
- Feb 26, 2019 - Rhode Island 80 vs. George Washington 53
- Jan 06, 2018 - Rhode Island 81 vs. George Washington 60
- Jan 31, 2017 - Rhode Island 82 vs. George Washington 70
- Jan 22, 2016 - George Washington 62 vs. Rhode Island 58
