Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's @ George Washington

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 9-10; George Washington 10-9

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks and the George Washington Colonials are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Charles E. Smith Center. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Hawks didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Massachusetts Minutemen this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 74-68 win. Saint Joseph's' guard Cameron Brown was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 25 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, the Dayton Flyers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday George Washington proved too difficult a challenge. The Colonials walked away with a 76-69 victory. Their guard James Bishop did his thing and had 27 points and seven assists.

The Hawks are expected to lose this next one by 4. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Saint Joseph's had enough points to win and then some against George Washington when the two teams previously met in January of last year, taking their game 72-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for Saint Joseph's since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Colonials are a 4-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Saint Joseph's have won four out of their last seven games against George Washington.