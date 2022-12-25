Who's Playing

Seattle @ George Washington

Current Records: Seattle 8-4; George Washington 6-6

What to Know

The George Washington Colonials will take on the Seattle Redhawks in a holiday battle at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

On Friday, George Washington lost to the Pepperdine Waves by a decisive 81-70 margin. The Colonials got double-digit scores from four players: guard James Bishop (22), guard Maximus Edwards (15), guard Brendan Adams (14), and forward Hunter Dean (13).

Meanwhile, Seattle received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 83-72 to the Iona Gaels. Seattle's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Cameron Tyson, who had 27 points.

George Washington is now 6-6 while Seattle sits at 8-4. George Washington is 3-2 after losses this year, the Redhawks 2-1.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.