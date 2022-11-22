Who's Playing

UC San Diego @ George Washington

Current Records: UC San Diego 1-4; George Washington 4-1

What to Know

The George Washington Colonials have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the UC San Diego Tritons at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 22 at Charles E. Smith Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

George Washington didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 69-64 victory. Guard James Bishop (19 points) and guard Brendan Adams (17 points) were the top scorers for the Colonials.

Meanwhile, UC San Diego received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 73-54 to the Youngstown State Penguins.

George Washington is now 4-1 while UC San Diego sits at a mirror-image 1-4. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: George Washington is stumbling into the contest with the 18th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.8 on average. The Tritons have had an even harder time: they are 10th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UC San Diego and George Washington tied in their last contest.