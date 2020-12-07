The Monday college basketball schedule continues at 4 p.m. ET when the George Washington Colonials travel to face the UMBC Retrievers. The Colonials are coming off their first victory of the season, an 85-69 triumph over Coppin State on Saturday. UMBC also secured its first victory of the season in its last outing, an 80-65 win against the Saint Francis Red Flash.

The latest George Washington vs. UMBC odds from William Hill Sportsbook list the Retrievers as 1.5-point favorites. The over-under for total points expected is 146, up two-points from opening at 144.

Now, the model has set its sights on George Washington vs. UMBC. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for UMBC vs. George Washington:

George Washington vs. UMBC: UMBC -1.5

George Washington vs. UMBC: 146 points

George Washington vs. UMBC: UMBC -125; George Washington +105

Why George Washington can cover



George Washington enters Monday's matchup against UMBC averaging 78 points per game this season. The Colonials feature four players averaging double-digit points, including guard James Bishop. The sophomore has been sensational early this season, recording 20.7 points, 8.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. Also leading the charge for the Colonials is forward Jamison Battle, who's averaging 15.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

The Colonials have also dominated the Retrievers over the years. In fact, George Washington is 5-1 in its last six games against UMBC.

Why UMBC can cover

UMBC has won eight of its last 12 games dating back to last season and the Retrievers have fared extremely well against the spread, especially on their home floor. In fact, UMBC is 4-1 ATS in its last five games at home.

The Retrievers are led by senior Brandon Horvath, who enters Monday's matchup averaging a double-double this season. Horvath is averaging 15.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. He's knocking down 56.5 percent of his shots from the field. In UMBC's victory over Saint Francis on Nov. 28, Horvath filled the stat sheet with 18 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal.

How to make UMBC vs. George Washington picks

