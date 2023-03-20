Providence coach Ed Cooley is on the precipice of accepting an offer from Georgetown, sources told CBS Sports.

No deal has been signed as of late Monday morning, a source said, and the only way Cooley would stay on at Providence is a last-minute change of heart. The move would be huge for Cooley, considering his status as the hometown, favored son of Providence. To leave for the Hoyas' program in Washington, D.C., is a seismic decision for Cooley, Providence, Georgetown and the Big East.

Georgetown fired Patrick Ewing earlier this month following a disappointing six-year tenure, and sources told CBS Sports the school has been targeting Cooley for weeks. Cooley met with Georgetown brass on Sunday. Cooley met with his family on Monday morning to discuss the decision. Cooley, who grew up in Providence, has long described PC as his dream job.

The move would be a tectonic one in the Big East; this amounts to a coup for Georgetown, which would strengthen its program and theoretically weakened its Rhode Island intra-conference brethren. Cooley coached Providence into relevance over the past decade; the school has been competitive on a near-annual basis since he arrived in 2011. Georgetown, conversely, has only made two NCAA Tournaments in the past decade.

For Georgetown, hiring Cooley would be a symbolic and tangible torch-pass into a new era. Cooley coming aboard would mean that someone not affiliated with Hall of Fame Hoyas coach John Thompson Jr. will be coaching GU for the first time since 1972. Following Thompson's retirement in 1999, the program brought on his assistant (Craig Esherick), his son (John Thompson III) and his best former player (Ewing).

Cooley, 53, has won 61.3% of his games over the past dozen years with the Friars, tallying 242 wins and taking PC to the NCAA Tournament seven times — the most in program history. In 2021-22, Cooley guided Providence to its first regular-season Big East title in program history.