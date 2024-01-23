Who's Playing

Butler Bulldogs @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Butler 12-7, Georgetown 8-10

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Butler Bulldogs and the Georgetown Hoyas are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on January 23rd at Capital One Arena. Butler will be strutting in after a win while Georgetown will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs earned a 74-60 win over the Blue Demons.

Butler's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but DJ Davis led the charge by scoring 17 points along with five steals. Those five steals set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Posh Alexander, who scored 17 points along with six assists and six steals.

Meanwhile, Georgetown's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 92-91 to the Musketeers. Georgetown has not had much luck with Xavier recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Georgetown's loss came about despite a quality game from Jayden Epps, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 11 assists. Jay Heath was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with six assists and six rebounds.

The Bulldogs' win bumped their record up to 12-7. As for the Hoyas, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 8-10.

Butler beat Georgetown 74-64 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Butler since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Butler has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.