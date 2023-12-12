Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Coppin State 1-10, Georgetown 5-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Coppin State is 0-4 against Georgetown since November of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The Coppin State Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Georgetown Hoyas at 8:30 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Coppin State is hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Coppin State and boy were they right. They were completely outmatched by the Colonials on the road and fell 76-45. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Coppin State in their matchups with George Wash.: they've now lost four in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Coppin State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as George Wash. posted 20.

Meanwhile, the Hoyas couldn't handle the Orange on Saturday and fell 80-68. Georgetown has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Supreme Cook put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Seahawks' victory bumped their season record to 4-4 while the Eagles' loss dropped theirs to 1-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Coppin State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 28.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgetown struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Coppin State came up short against Georgetown in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, falling 99-89. Can Coppin State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Georgetown has won all of the games they've played against Coppin State in the last 7 years.