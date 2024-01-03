Halftime Report

The last time Creighton and Georgetown met, the game was decided by 40 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. Sitting on a score of 28-24, Creighton has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Creighton keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-4 in no time. On the other hand, Georgetown will have to make due with a 7-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Creighton Bluejays @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Creighton 9-4, Georgetown 7-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Georgetown will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Georgetown Hoyas and the Creighton Bluejays will face off in a Big East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Georgetown found out the hard way last Friday. There's no need to mince words: the Hoyas lost to the Golden Eagles, and the Hoyas lost bad. The score wound up at 81-51. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Georgetown has scored all season.

Creighton has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 72-67 to the Golden Eagles on Saturday.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Baylor Scheierman, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 2 assists. Trey Alexander was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with six assists and six rebounds.

Creighton struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Hoyas' defeat dropped their record down to 7-6. As for the Bluejays, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgetown have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Creighton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Georgetown took a serious blow against Creighton when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 99-59. The game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Georgetown was down 51-24.

Odds

Creighton is a big 12.5-point favorite against Georgetown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Creighton has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.