Creighton Bluejays @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Creighton 9-4, Georgetown 7-6

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Creighton Bluejays and the Georgetown Hoyas are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 2nd at Capital One Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Creighton has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 72-67 to the Golden Eagles on Saturday. Creighton found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 18 to 4 on offense.

Despite their defeat, Creighton saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Baylor Scheierman, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 2 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Trey Alexander was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with six assists and six rebounds.

Creighton struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Georgetown was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their contest with Marquette but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. The Hoyas took a serious blow against the Golden Eagles last Friday, falling 81-51. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Georgetown has scored all season.

The Bluejays have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-4 record this season. As for the Hoyas, their loss dropped their record down to 7-6.

Tuesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Creighton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgetown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Creighton against Georgetown when the teams last played back in March of 2023 as the squad secured a 99-59 win. With Creighton ahead 51-24 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Series History

Creighton has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.