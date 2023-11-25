Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Jackson State 1-5, Georgetown 3-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 2

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas will be playing at home against the Jackson State Tigers at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Capital One Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though American scored an imposing 83 points on Sunday, Georgetown still came out on top. The Hoyas walked away with a 88-83 win over the Eagles. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Georgetown.

Georgetown relied on the efforts of Dontrez Styles, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Jayden Epps, who scored 31 points. Rowan Brumbaugh was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with 3 steals.

Meanwhile, Jackson State's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Sunday. They escaped with a win against the Tigers by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72.Jackson State's win was a heroic effort that saw the team overcome a 22.5 points disadvantage in the spread

Jackson State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Ken Evans Jr., who scored 22 points along with 3 steals. Another player making a difference was Jordan O'Neal, who scored 18 points.

The Hoyas now have a winning record of 3-2. As for the Tigers, they pushed their record up to 1-5 with that victory, which was their fifth straight on the road.

Looking forward, Georgetown is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgetown have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jackson State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Georgetown is a big 10.5-point favorite against Jackson State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

