Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Lehigh 0-1, Georgetown 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McDonough Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

McDonough Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas will start their season against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McDonough Arena.

Lehigh can't be to happy about their upcoming road matchup considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home on Monday. There's no need to mince words: Lehigh lost to Northwestern, and Lehigh lost bad. The score wound up at 90-46. The Mountain Hawks were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-15.

Their loss dropped their record down to 0-1. As for Georgetown, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished 9-22.