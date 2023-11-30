Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Georgetown and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 34-27 lead against Merrimack.

Georgetown entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Merrimack step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Merrimack 3-4, Georgetown 4-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $5.05

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Georgetown Hoyas at 8:30 p.m. ET on November 29th at Capital One Arena. Merrimack might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Warriors came up short against the Hornets and fell 66-60.

Meanwhile, Georgetown had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They walked away with a 88-81 victory over the Tigers. 88 seems to be a good number for Georgetown as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Georgetown's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jayden Epps led the charge by going 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points and 4 assists. That makes it two consecutive games in which Epps has scored at least 33% of Georgetown's points. Dontrez Styles was another key contributor, scoring 22 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Warriors now have a losing record at 3-4. As for the Hoyas, their win bumped their record up to 4-2.

While only Merrimack took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward to Wednesday, Georgetown is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. Merrimack might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Merrimack have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgetown struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Georgetown is a big 10-point favorite against Merrimack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Injury Report for Georgetown

Donovan Grant: Game-Time Decision (Concussion)

Rowan Brumbaugh: Game-Time Decision (Illness)

Ismael Massoud: Out (Hand)

Injury Report for Merrimack