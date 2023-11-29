Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Merrimack 3-4, Georgetown 4-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Georgetown Hoyas at 8:30 p.m. ET on November 29th at Capital One Arena. Merrimack might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Warriors came up short against the Hornets and fell 66-60.

Meanwhile, Georgetown had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They walked away with a 88-81 victory over the Tigers. 88 seems to be a good number for Georgetown as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Georgetown's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jayden Epps led the charge by going 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points and 4 assists. That makes it two consecutive games in which Epps has scored at least 33% of Georgetown's points. Dontrez Styles was another key contributor, scoring 22 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Warriors now have a losing record at 3-4. As for the Hoyas, their win bumped their record up to 4-2.

Wednesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Merrimack have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgetown struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.