Who's Playing

Syracuse Orange @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Syracuse 6-3, Georgetown 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

Syracuse and Georgetown are an even 4-4 against one another since December of 2015, but not for long. The Syracuse Orange will head out on the road to face off against the Georgetown Hoyas at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Capital One Arena. Syracuse might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Tuesday.

We saw a pretty high 164.5-over/under line set for Syracuse's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They walked away with a 81-70 win over the Big Red. The victory was just what Syracuse needed coming off of a 84-62 defeat in their prior matchup.

Syracuse's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Judah Mintz led the charge by scoring 28 points. Justin Taylor was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Georgetown's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They lost 84-83 to the Horned Frogs on a last-minute jump shot with but a second left in the second quarter. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jayden Epps, who scored 24 points along with 5 assists. Another player making a difference was Dontrez Styles, who scored 18 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Orange's victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.4 points per game. As for the Hoyas, their loss dropped their record down to 5-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Syracuse have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgetown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Syracuse took their victory against Georgetown when the teams last played back in December of 2022 by a conclusive 83-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for Syracuse since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Georgetown and Syracuse both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.