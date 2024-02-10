Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: UConn 21-2, Georgetown 8-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

UConn is 8-1 against the Hoyas since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Georgetown is crawling into this contest hobbled by seven consecutive losses, while UConn will bounce in with 11 consecutive wins.

Last Tuesday, the Huskies beat the Bulldogs 71-62.

UConn got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Donovan Clingan out in front who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds. It was the first time this season that Clingan pulled down ten or more rebounds. Cam Spencer was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, the Hoyas came up short against the Pirates on Wednesday and fell 76-70. Georgetown has struggled against the Pirates recently, as their game on Wednesday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their loss, Georgetown saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Supreme Cook, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Cook didn't help Georgetown's cause all that much against the Golden Eagles on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match. Another player making a difference was Dontrez Styles, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds.

The Huskies' victory was their 17th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 21-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.1 points per game. As for the Hoyas, they have been struggling recently as they've lost ten of their last 11 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-14 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UConn just can't miss this season, having made 49.3% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Georgetown, though, as they've only made 41.7% of their shots this season. Given UConn's sizable advantage in that area, the Hoyas will need to find a way to close that gap.

UConn was able to grind out a solid win over the Hoyas in their previous matchup back in January, winning 80-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for UConn since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UConn has won 8 out of their last 9 games against Georgetown.