Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: UConn 12-4, Georgetown 12-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UConn is 9-1 against Georgetown since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Huskies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.8 points per game this season.

UConn is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Villanova just ended the team's eight-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell just short of the Wildcats by a score of 68-66. The game marked the Huskies' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Hassan Diarra, who almost dropped a double-double on 11 points and nine assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Solomon Ball, who had 16 points plus two steals.

Even though they lost, UConn was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists (they're ranked third in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Villanova only posted 11.

Georgetown's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They fell 74-66 to Marquette on Tuesday. The Hoyas were up 35-21 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Like UConn, Georgetown lost despite seeing results from several players. Thomas Sorber led the charge by dropping a double-double on 11 points and 13 rebounds. Sorber is also on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last six games he's played.

UConn's defeat ended a five-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 12-4. As for Georgetown, their loss dropped their record down to 12-3.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UConn just can't miss this season, having made 49.9% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Georgetown struggles in that department as they've nailed 47.4% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UConn took their win against Georgetown in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 89-64. In that match, UConn amassed a halftime lead of 52-28, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Series History

UConn has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.