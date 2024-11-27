Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Georgetown and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 28-20 lead against Wagner.

If Georgetown keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-1 in no time. On the other hand, Wagner will have to make due with a 3-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Wagner 3-3, Georgetown 4-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McDonough Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

McDonough Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Wagner Seahawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McDonough Arena. The Hoyas are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.6 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Georgetown strolled past St. Francis with points to spare, taking the game 82-65.

Georgetown's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jayden Epps, who scored 23 points along with six rebounds and three steals. Epps continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Micah Peavy, who earned 24 points along with six assists and three steals.

Georgetown was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Wagner took their contest on Saturday with ease, bagging an 81-46 win over Springfield College. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Seahawks.

Georgetown's victory bumped their record up to 4-1. As for Wagner, the win got them back to even at 3-3.

Going forward, Georgetown is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 1-4 ATS record.

Odds

Georgetown is a big 14.5-point favorite against Wagner, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hoyas, as the game opened with the Hoyas as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 128 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.