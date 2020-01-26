Georgetown vs. Butler: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Georgetown vs. Butler basketball game
Who's Playing
Butler @ Georgetown
Current Records: Butler 16-4; Georgetown 12-8
What to Know
On Tuesday, the Georgetown Hoyas are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 73.25 points per contest. Georgetown and the #13 Butler Bulldogs will face off in a Big East battle at 9 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Despite their defensive woes, Georgetown struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 77.95 points per game.
The Hoyas came up short against the Xavier Musketeers last Wednesday, falling 66-57. Guard Mac McClung (19 points) was the top scorer for the Hoyas.
Meanwhile, Butler narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Marquette Golden Eagles 89-85. It was another big night for guard Kamar Baldwin, who had 31 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds.
Georgetown was close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they fell 73-69 to Butler. Can the Hoyas avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Butler have won five out of their last eight games against Georgetown.
- Feb 09, 2019 - Butler 73 vs. Georgetown 69
- Jan 02, 2019 - Georgetown 84 vs. Butler 76
- Feb 13, 2018 - Georgetown 87 vs. Butler 83
- Dec 27, 2017 - Butler 91 vs. Georgetown 89
- Jan 28, 2017 - Georgetown 85 vs. Butler 81
- Jan 07, 2017 - Butler 85 vs. Georgetown 76
- Feb 27, 2016 - Butler 90 vs. Georgetown 87
- Feb 02, 2016 - Butler 87 vs. Georgetown 76
