Georgetown vs. Butler: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Butler @ Georgetown

Current Records: Butler 16-4; Georgetown 12-8

What to Know

Get ready for a Big East battle as the Georgetown Hoyas and the #16 Butler Bulldogs will face off at 9 p.m. ET tonight at Capital One Arena. Butler should still be feeling good after a victory, while Georgetown will be looking to right the ship.

Georgetown came up short against the Xavier Musketeers last week, falling 66-57. The top scorer for the Hoyas was guard Mac McClung (19 points).

Meanwhile, Butler narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Marquette Golden Eagles 89-85. It was another big night for guard Kamar Baldwin, who had 31 points and five assists in addition to eight boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Georgetown is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take the Hoyas against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The Hoyas are now 12-8 while the Bulldogs sit at 16-4. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hoyas rank 24th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 78 on average. The Bulldogs have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 46.60% field goal percentage, good for 26th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Hoyas are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoyas as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 142

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Butler have won five out of their last eight games against Georgetown.