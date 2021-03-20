The fifth-seeded Colorado Buffaloes meet the 12th-seeded Georgetown Hoyas in a 2021 NCAA Tournament first-round matchup on Saturday. Colorado (22-8), which placed third in the Pac-12 Conference at 14-6, lost to Oregon State 70-68 in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game on March 13, snapping a six-game winning streak. Georgetown (13-12), which finished eighth in the Big East Conference at 7-9, won the Big East Tournament title with a 73-48 win over Creighton. The Hoyas won four games in four days to claim the crown.

Tip-off from Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 12:15 p.m. ET on CBS. This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools. The Buffaloes are six-point favorites in the latest Georgetown vs. Colorado odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 138. Before making any Colorado vs. Georgetown picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned almost $500 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgetown vs. Colorado in the NCAA Tournament 2021. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Colorado vs. Georgetown:

Georgetown vs. Colorado spread: Colorado -6

Georgetown vs. Colorado over-under: 138 points

Georgetown vs. Colorado money line: Georgetown +210, Colorado -260

GT: The Hoyas' won their eighth Big East Conference Tournament championship, the most in league history

CU: Led the Pac-12 in scoring defense (63.3 points per game)

Why Colorado can cover

The Buffaloes have won 20 or more games in three consecutive seasons, and are led by senior guard McKinley Wright IV. Wright was named to the Pac-12 First Team, the first Colorado player in the Pac-12 era to earn three all-conference first team honors. He leads the Buffaloes in scoring at 15.5 points per game and led the conference in assists at 5.6. He is also averaging 4.3 rebounds, and is hitting on 48.4 percent of his field goals, including 31 percent from 3-point range, and 83.8 percent of his free throws. He has reached double figures in 26 games, including 10 in a row, and has scored 20 or more points eight times.

Also averaging double figures for Colorado is senior forward Jeriah Horne, who is averaging 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He is connecting on 47.6 percent of his shots from the floor, including 42.1 percent from 3-point range, and 90.6 percent of his free throws. He has scored in double digits 19 times and has recorded three double-doubles. His top game was a 24-point, 11-rebound effort against USC in the Pac-12 semifinals on March 12.

Why Georgetown can cover

After a lackluster regular season, the Hoyas turned it up a notch and swept through the Big East Tournament, winning their first league title since 2007. Georgetown is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015. Senior guard Jahvon Blair is coming off an 18-point, five-rebound performance against Creighton in last week's Big East Tournament title game. He has scored 10 or more points in 19 games, including eight with 20 points or more. For the season, he is averaging 15.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Sophomore center Qudus Wahab is also making his presence felt and recorded his seventh double-double of the year against Creighton with 12 rebounds and 11 points. His best game was a 16-point, 13-rebound effort at Seton Hall on Dec. 23. For the season, Wahab is averaging 12.4 points, eight rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

How to make Colorado vs. Georgetown picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams combine for 139 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgetown vs. Colorado? And which side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.