Georgetown vs. Creighton: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Georgetown vs. Creighton basketball game
Who's Playing
Creighton @ Georgetown
Current Records: Creighton 13-4; Georgetown 11-6
What to Know
The #25 Creighton Bluejays are 6-2 against the Georgetown Hoyas since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Creighton's road trip will continue as they head to Capital One Arena at 7 p.m. ET. They aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Bluejays and the Xavier Musketeers on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Creighton wrapped it up with a 77-65 win. The Bluejays got double-digit scores from five players: G Mitch Ballock (19), G Ty-Shon Alexander (18), G Denzel Mahoney (13), G Marcus Zegarowski (11), and F Christian Bishop (10).
Meanwhile, Georgetown lost to the Villanova Wildcats by a decisive 80-66 margin. Georgetown's defeat came about despite a quality game from C Qudus Wahab, who had 13 points. Wahab had trouble finding his footing against the St. John's Red Storm last week, so this was a step in the right direction. Wahab's points were the most he has had all year.
The Bluejays are now 13-4 while the Hoyas sit at 11-6. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bluejays enter the matchup with 46.40% field goal percentage, good for 26th best in college basketball. Georgetown has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the 24th most points per game in college basketball at 78.8. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Hoyas are a 3-point favorite against the Bluejays, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Hoyas, as the game opened with the Hoyas as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 152
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
Creighton have won six out of their last eight games against Georgetown.
- Feb 23, 2019 - Creighton 82 vs. Georgetown 69
- Jan 21, 2019 - Creighton 91 vs. Georgetown 87
- Jan 27, 2018 - Creighton 85 vs. Georgetown 77
- Jan 06, 2018 - Creighton 90 vs. Georgetown 66
- Feb 19, 2017 - Creighton 87 vs. Georgetown 70
- Jan 25, 2017 - Georgetown 71 vs. Creighton 51
- Jan 26, 2016 - Georgetown 74 vs. Creighton 73
- Jan 05, 2016 - Creighton 79 vs. Georgetown 66
