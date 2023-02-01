Who's Playing

Creighton @ Georgetown

Current Records: Creighton 13-8; Georgetown 6-16

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas lost both of their matches to the Creighton Bluejays last season on scores of 66-80 and 77-88, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Georgetown and Creighton will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. The Bluejays should still be riding high after a win, while the Hoyas will be looking to right the ship.

Georgetown lost 75-73 to the St. John's Red Storm on Sunday on a last-minute half-court bomb from St. John's' guard AJ Storr with 0:04 left to play. A silver lining for Georgetown was the play of guard Primo Spears, who had 25 points.

Meanwhile, Creighton had enough points to win and then some against the Xavier Musketeers this past Saturday, taking their contest 84-67. Center Ryan Kalkbrenner and forward Arthur Kaluma were among the main playmakers for Creighton as the former had 17 points along with eight rebounds and five blocks and the latter had 20 points in addition to nine boards.

Georgetown is now 6-16 while Creighton sits at 13-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Georgetown is 31st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. The Bluejays have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the 17th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Creighton have won ten out of their last 15 games against Georgetown.