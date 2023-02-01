A Big East battle is on tap between the Creighton Bluejays and the Georgetown Hoyas at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. Georgetown is 6-16 overall and 5-7 at home, while Creighton is 13-8 overall and 1-4 on the road. The Bluejays have won two of the last three head-to-head matchups.

The Bluejays are favored by 13 points in the latest Georgetown vs. Creighton odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 149.

Georgetown vs. Creighton spread: Georgetown +13

Georgetown vs. Creighton over/under: 149 points

Georgetown vs. Creighton money line: Georgetown +700, Creighton -1100

What you need to know about Georgetown

The Hoyas lost 75-73 to the St. John's Red Storm on Sunday on a late 3-pointer from St. John's' guard AJ Storr with 0:04 remaining. Georgetown's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Primo Spears, who had 25 points. Despite the loss, it was another sign of progress for Patrick Ewing's squad after snapping a 29-game Big East losing streak against DePaul last Tuesday.

Spears had 21 points and six assists while playing all 40 minutes in the win over the Blue Demons and he's been off the floor a total of three minutes in the last four contests for Georgetown. He's averaging 25.5 points and 6.5 assists per game during that four-game span and he'll have to continue to shoulder a heavy load offensively for the Hoyas.

What you need to know about Creighton

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Creighton and the Xavier Musketeers this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Creighton wrapped it up with an 84-67 victory at home. Center Ryan Kalkbrenner and forward Arthur Kaluma were among the main playmakers for the Bluejays as the former had 17 points in addition to eight rebounds and five blocks and the latter had 20 points along with nine boards.

It was the fourth win in a row during what has been a rollercoaster season for Greg McDermott's squad. After beginning the season with six consecutive wins, the Bluejays lost six games in a row while playing one of the most challenging schedules in the nation. However, they seem to have found their footing with wins of 17 points or more in their last three games.

