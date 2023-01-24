Who's Playing

DePaul @ Georgetown

Current Records: DePaul 9-11; Georgetown 5-15

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas haven't won a matchup against the DePaul Blue Demons since Feb. 27 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. Georgetown and DePaul will face off in a Big East battle at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The game between the Hoyas and the Xavier Musketeers this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Georgetown falling 95-82. Guard Primo Spears did his best for Georgetown, finishing with 37 points (a whopping 45% of their total) and 11 dimes.

Meanwhile, DePaul lost to the Providence Friars on the road by a decisive 75-64 margin. A silver lining for the Blue Demons was the play of guard Umoja Gibson, who had 16 points and five assists in addition to five boards.

The losses put Georgetown at 5-15 and DePaul at 9-11. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Georgetown is stumbling into the contest with the 352nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.6 on average. DePauls have had an even harder time: they are 35th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgetown have won eight out of their last 15 games against DePaul.