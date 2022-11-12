Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Georgetown

Current Records: Green Bay 0-1; Georgetown 1-0

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas will play host again and welcome the Green Bay Phoenix to Capital One Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Saturday. The Hoyas should still be riding high after a victory, while Green Bay will be looking to regain their footing.

Georgetown beat the Coppin State Eagles 99-89 on Tuesday. Among those leading the charge for Georgetown was Akok Akok, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds along with five blocks.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Green Bay as they lost 80-53 to the Indiana State Sycamores on Monday. Green Bay was surely aware of their 17.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The Hoyas' win brought them up to 1-0 while the Phoenix's loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 0-1. A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgetown is 23rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77 on average. Green Bay experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 54.40% from the floor on average, which is the 13th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.