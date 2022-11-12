Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Georgetown

Current Records: Green Bay 0-1; Georgetown 1-0

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will take on the Georgetown Hoyas on the road at 11 a.m. ET Saturday at Capital One Arena. The Hoyas will be strutting in after a victory while Green Bay will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Phoenix found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 80-53 punch to the gut against the Indiana State Sycamores on Monday.

Meanwhile, Georgetown picked up a 99-89 win over the Coppin State Eagles on Tuesday. Georgetown's Akok Akok looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 boards along with five blocks.

Green Bay is now 0-1 while Georgetown sits at a mirror-image 1-0. Two last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Phoenix have allowed their opponents to shoot 54.40% from the floor on average, which is the 350th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Hoyas experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the fourth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $53.20

Odds

The Hoyas are a big 18-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.