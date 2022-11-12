Saturday's college basketball slate begins with a late morning matchup in the nation's capital. The Georgetown Hoyas host the Green Bay Phoenix in a non-conference matchup at Capital One Arena. Georgetown finished the 2021-22 season with a 6-25 record but won its opener on Tuesday over Coppin State. Green Bay was 5-25 last season and began the 2022-23 campaign with a road loss to Indiana State on Monday.

Tip-off is at 11 a.m. ET in Washington, D.C. Caesars Sportsbook lists Georgetown as a 17-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 144.5 in the latest Green Bay vs. Georgetown odds. Before you make any Georgetown vs. Green Bay picks and college basketball predictions, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Georgetown vs. Green Bay spread: Georgetown -17

Georgetown vs. Green Bay over/under: 144.5 points

Georgetown vs. Green Bay money line: Hoyas -2400, Phoenix +1100

Green Bay: The Phoenix are 6-8-1 against the spread in the last 15 road games

Georgetown: The Hoyas are 7-10-1 against the spread in the last 18 home games

Why Green Bay can cover

Green Bay's offense should benefit from Georgetown's shaky defense. The Hoyas ranked outside the top 300 nationally in shooting efficiency allowed last season, with opponents converting nearly 37% of 3-point attempts. Georgetown was also very poor on the defensive glass, grabbing only 70.1% of available rebounds, and the Hoyas ranked No. 348 in the nation in assist rate allowed. On the other end, Green Bay had a few strengths in its season opener, including a 85.7% defensive rebound rate, 17.9% block rate, and only eight free throw attempts allowed.

Last season, Green Bay was above-average nationally in assist rate allowed and 3-point attempt rate allowed, with Georgetown bringing tangible offensive weaknesses. The Hoyas were in the bottom 10 of the country in 2-point shooting, making only 43.3% of attempts, and Georgetown had 11.4% of shots blocked last season. Georgetown also assisted on only 47.5% of field goals, and the Hoyas turned the ball over on 18.8% of offensive possessions.



Why Georgetown can cover

Georgetown has a substantial talent advantage to go along with the edge of playing at home in the nation's capital. The Hoyas are also much better on offense, with Georgetown scoring 99 points in its opener and posting above-average metrics on offense last season. Georgetown landed well ahead of Green Bay in adjusted offensive efficiency, and the Hoyas had a very strong 32.3% offensive rebound rate. Georgetown converted 34.2% of 3-point attempts, better than the national average, and the Hoyas also shot more than 74% at the free throw line.

Green Bay also has defensive shortcomings, including a defensive efficiency mark that ranked outside the top 300 nationally. The Phoenix had a paltry 7.6% steal rate last season, and opponents shot 53.6% on 2-point attempts against Green Bay. With Georgetown's athleticism and physicality advantages, the Hoyas should be in an advantageous position.

