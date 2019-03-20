Georgetown vs. Harvard odds: 2019 NIT picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

Teams hoping to avenge disappointing conference tournaments meet in the first round of the 2019 NIT when No. 3 seed Georgetown hosts No. 6 seed Harvard. The Crimson (18-11) tied Yale for the Ivy League regular-season championship before losing to the Bulldogs in the Ivy League Tournament title game, while the Hoyas (19-13) were third in the Big East Conference before losing to Seton Hall in the Big East quarterfinals. Wednesday's tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. This will be the fourth-ever meeting between the schools, which last met in 2009. The Hoyas lead the all-time series 3-0 and are favored by five in the latest Georgetown vs. Harvard odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 152. Before making any Georgetown vs. Harvard picks of your own, see the 2019 NIT predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $4,000 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered the postseason on a strong 11-5 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Georgetown vs. Harvard. We can tell you it is leaning under, and it has an extremely strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in nearly 70 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that Georgetown, which made the NCAA Tournament in 2015, is used to some staying power. The Hoyas have advanced at least one round in three of their last five postseason appearances. Georgetown also has a major edge in rebounding and free-throw percentage. The Hoyas are 18th in rebounding nationally (39.6 per game) compared to Harvard, which is 142nd (36).

In coach Patrick Ewing's second season, the Hoyas are shooting for their 20th victory, which they last achieved during the 2014-15 season. Senior center Jessie Govan (17.6 points per game) is Georgetown's leading scorer, and his presence on the perimeter could give Harvard fits, leading to a possible cover for the Hoyas.

But just because the Hoyas are undefeated in this series doesn't guarantee they can cover the Georgetown vs. Harvard spread.

That's because Harvard, which finished the regular season on a roll by winning seven of its last 10, is no stranger to the postseason. This will be the Crimson's second straight NIT appearance. Prior to that, Harvard made the NCAA Tournament in 2015, when it gave North Carolina fits in a second-round matchup, losing 67-65.

Harvard has had a winning record in nine of the past 10 seasons under coach Tommy Amaker and is led by junior guard Bryce Aiken. He has carried the Crimson, scoring 38 points against Yale in Sunday's Ivy League Tournament championship game. Another performance like that could keep Harvard in this game, if not lead to the outright upset.

So who wins Harvard vs. Georgetown? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Harvard vs. Georgetown spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its college basketball picks, and find out.