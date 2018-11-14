Georgetown vs. Illinois score: Hoyas guard Mac McClung throws down sick reverse dunk

Zion Williamson gets all the hype and hoopla as a stupendous leaper, but Georgetown's Mac McClung also has gotten plenty over the years -- and more to come -- for his rim-rocking ways.

The true freshman, appearing in just his third college game Tuesday night, showed glimpses of what made him a viral sensation in high school by showing off a little of everything against Illinois. In one sequence in the second half after snatching up a ball, McClung went straight to the rim and finished reverse jam style.

Mac McClung is going to be so, so fun. pic.twitter.com/qbaF50UN1D — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) November 14, 2018

This sequence was after perhaps an even more impressive one earlier in the game in which McClung went up and under, switching hands in midair and finishing with his off hand.



Mac McClung makes this look too smooth pic.twitter.com/wLJG1IpktA — Fundamentally Sound (@FundamentallySD) November 14, 2018

McClung finished with 12 points, four assists and three rebounds, but he wasn't even the most impressive freshman guard for the Hoyas in their 88-80 win over the Fighting Illini. Temmate James Akinjo one-upped him by pouring in 19 points, dropping seven dimes and pulling down three rebounds. He scored seven of his 19 over the final 218 seconds, including a critical and-one to give Georgetown a cozy 84-80 lead with 39 seconds left.

Georgetown improved to 3-0 this season with the win and faces Loyola Marymount on Friday. Illinois fell to 1-1 and faces No. 3 Gonzaga next Monday in the Maui Invitational.