Who's Playing

Loyola Marymount @ Georgetown

Current Records: Loyola Marymount 2-2; Georgetown 2-1

What to Know

The Loyola Marymount Lions will square off against the Georgetown Hoyas at 4:30 p.m. ET Friday at Montego Bay Convention Centre. Loyola Marymount might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

The matchup between the Lions and the UC Irvine Anteaters on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Loyola Marymount falling 79-64 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Cam Shelton (18 points) was the top scorer for Loyola Marymount.

Meanwhile, Georgetown ended up a good deal behind the Northwestern Wildcats when they played on Tuesday, losing 75-63. Guard Brandon Murray had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only five points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Montego Bay Convention Centre -- St. James, Jamaica

Montego Bay Convention Centre -- St. James, Jamaica TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Hoyas are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoyas as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Loyola Marymount won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.