Who's Playing
Marquette @ Georgetown
Current Records: Marquette 19-6; Georgetown 6-19
What to Know
The Georgetown Hoyas have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #10 Marquette Golden Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since March 10 of 2021. Georgetown and the Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET on Saturday at Capital One Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Georgetown received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 74-62 to the Providence Friars. A silver lining for Georgetown was the play of forward Bradley Ezewiro, who had 19 points in addition to three blocks.
Meanwhile, the contest between Marquette and the Connecticut Huskies on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Marquette falling 87-72 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by guard Tyler Kolek, who had 17 points.
The losses put the Hoyas at 6-19 and the Golden Eagles at 19-6. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Georgetown has allowed their opponents an average of 7.9 steals per game, the sixth most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Georgetown, Marquette ranks eighth in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.5 on average. In other words, Georgetown will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Marquette have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Georgetown.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Marquette 95 vs. Georgetown 73
- Feb 16, 2022 - Marquette 77 vs. Georgetown 66
- Jan 07, 2022 - Marquette 92 vs. Georgetown 64
- Mar 10, 2021 - Georgetown 68 vs. Marquette 49
- Jan 02, 2021 - Marquette 64 vs. Georgetown 60
- Feb 26, 2020 - Marquette 93 vs. Georgetown 72
- Jan 18, 2020 - Marquette 84 vs. Georgetown 80
- Mar 09, 2019 - Georgetown 86 vs. Marquette 84
- Jan 15, 2019 - Marquette 74 vs. Georgetown 71
- Feb 26, 2018 - Marquette 90 vs. Georgetown 86
- Dec 30, 2017 - Marquette 74 vs. Georgetown 65
- Feb 11, 2017 - Georgetown 80 vs. Marquette 62
- Dec 28, 2016 - Marquette 76 vs. Georgetown 66
- Mar 01, 2016 - Marquette 88 vs. Georgetown 87
- Jan 02, 2016 - Georgetown 80 vs. Marquette 70