Who's Playing

Marquette @ Georgetown

Current Records: Marquette 19-6; Georgetown 6-19

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #10 Marquette Golden Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since March 10 of 2021. Georgetown and the Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET on Saturday at Capital One Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Georgetown received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 74-62 to the Providence Friars. A silver lining for Georgetown was the play of forward Bradley Ezewiro, who had 19 points in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, the contest between Marquette and the Connecticut Huskies on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Marquette falling 87-72 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by guard Tyler Kolek, who had 17 points.

The losses put the Hoyas at 6-19 and the Golden Eagles at 19-6. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Georgetown has allowed their opponents an average of 7.9 steals per game, the sixth most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Georgetown, Marquette ranks eighth in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.5 on average. In other words, Georgetown will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Marquette have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Georgetown.