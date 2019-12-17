Georgetown vs. Maryland-Baltimore County: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Georgetown vs. Maryland-Baltimore County basketball game
Who's Playing
Maryland-Baltimore County @ Georgetown
Current Records: Maryland-Baltimore County 6-6; Georgetown 7-3
What to Know
The Georgetown Hoyas' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Capital One Arena. Georgetown is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
Georgetown was able to grind out a solid victory over the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, winning 89-79. G Mac McClung and G Jagan Mosely were among the main playmakers for the Hoyas as the former had 26 points and the latter had 16 points and five assists in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, Maryland-Baltimore County was able to grind out a solid win over the Coppin State Eagles on Sunday, winning 86-77.
Georgetown is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped Georgetown to 7-3 and Maryland-Baltimore County to 6-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Hoyas and the Retrievers clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Hoyas are a big 17-point favorite against the Retrievers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 146
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
