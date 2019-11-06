Georgetown vs. Mt St Mary's: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Georgetown vs. Mount St. Mary's basketball game
Who's Playing
Georgetown (home) vs. Mt St Mary's (away)
Last Season Records: Georgetown 19-13; Mt St Mary's 9-22
What to Know
The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers and the Georgetown Hoyas are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. Last year was nothing to brag about for Mt St Mary's (9-22), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Georgetown ended up 19-13 last year and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Harvard Crimson 71-68.
Since the experts predict a loss, Mt St Mary's will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hoyas are a big 21-point favorite against the Mountaineers.
Over/Under: 152
Series History
Georgetown won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 15, 2017 - Georgetown 102 vs. Mt St Mary's 68
