Georgetown vs. Mt St Mary's: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Georgetown (home) vs. Mt St Mary's (away)

Last Season Records: Georgetown 19-13; Mt St Mary's 9-22

What to Know

The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers and the Georgetown Hoyas are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. Last year was nothing to brag about for Mt St Mary's (9-22), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Georgetown ended up 19-13 last year and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Harvard Crimson 71-68.

Since the experts predict a loss, Mt St Mary's will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hoyas are a big 21-point favorite against the Mountaineers.

Over/Under: 152

Series History

Georgetown won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.