Who's Playing

Northwestern @ Georgetown

Current Records: Northwestern 2-0; Georgetown 2-0

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Northwestern Wildcats at 6:30 p.m. ET Nov. 15 at Capital One Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Georgetown was fully in charge this past Saturday, breezing past the Green Bay Phoenix 92-58 at home. The Hoyas relied on the efforts of guard Brandon Murray, who had 19 points and seven assists, and guard Primo Spears, who had 21 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Northwestern had enough points to win and then some against the Northern Illinois Huskies this past Friday, taking their game 63-46. Northwestern got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was forward Robbie Beran out in front picking up 15 points in addition to five boards and three blocks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Georgetown is expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. They covered a 17.5-point spread this past Saturday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

The wins brought Georgetown up to 2-0 and the Wildcats to 2-0. A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Hoyas rank 19th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 40% on the season. But Northwestern have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 28.90%, which places them fifth in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Hoyas are a slight 1-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.