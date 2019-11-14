Georgetown vs. Penn State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

How to watch Georgetown vs. Penn State basketball game

Who's Playing

Georgetown (home) vs. Penn State (away)

Current Records: Georgetown 2-0; Penn State 2-0

Last Season Records: Georgetown 19-13; Penn State 14-18

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas will stay at home another game and welcome the Penn State Nittany Lions at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Capital One Arena.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, Georgetown took down the Cent. Arkansas Bears 89-78 on Saturday. Georgetown's success was spearheaded by the efforts of C Omer Yurtseven, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 15 boards along with three blocks, and G Jagan Mosely, who had 13 points.

Meanwhile, Penn State also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (30) and won 91-64 over the Wagner Seahawks. Five players on Penn State scored in the double digits: G Myreon Jones (14), F Lamar Stevens (13), G Izaiah Brockington (12), F Seth Lundy (12), and G Jamari Wheeler (10).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Hoyas are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Georgetown and Penn State clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Hoyas are a slight 1-point favorite against the Nittany Lions.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: 149

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Watch This Game Live
Stream the whole football season on fuboTV.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories