Georgetown vs. Penn State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Georgetown (home) vs. Penn State (away)

Current Records: Georgetown 2-0; Penn State 2-0

Last Season Records: Georgetown 19-13; Penn State 14-18

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas will stay at home another game and welcome the Penn State Nittany Lions at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Capital One Arena.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, Georgetown took down the Cent. Arkansas Bears 89-78 on Saturday. Georgetown's success was spearheaded by the efforts of C Omer Yurtseven, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 15 boards along with three blocks, and G Jagan Mosely, who had 13 points.

Meanwhile, Penn State also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (30) and won 91-64 over the Wagner Seahawks. Five players on Penn State scored in the double digits: G Myreon Jones (14), F Lamar Stevens (13), G Izaiah Brockington (12), F Seth Lundy (12), and G Jamari Wheeler (10).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Hoyas are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Georgetown and Penn State clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Hoyas are a slight 1-point favorite against the Nittany Lions.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: 149

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.