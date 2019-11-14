Georgetown vs. Penn State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Georgetown vs. Penn State basketball game
Who's Playing
Georgetown (home) vs. Penn State (away)
Current Records: Georgetown 2-0; Penn State 2-0
Last Season Records: Georgetown 19-13; Penn State 14-18
What to Know
The Georgetown Hoyas will stay at home another game and welcome the Penn State Nittany Lions at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Capital One Arena.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, Georgetown took down the Cent. Arkansas Bears 89-78 on Saturday. Georgetown's success was spearheaded by the efforts of C Omer Yurtseven, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 15 boards along with three blocks, and G Jagan Mosely, who had 13 points.
Meanwhile, Penn State also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (30) and won 91-64 over the Wagner Seahawks. Five players on Penn State scored in the double digits: G Myreon Jones (14), F Lamar Stevens (13), G Izaiah Brockington (12), F Seth Lundy (12), and G Jamari Wheeler (10).
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Hoyas are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Georgetown and Penn State clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Hoyas are a slight 1-point favorite against the Nittany Lions.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.
Over/Under: 149
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
