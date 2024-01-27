The Providence Friars are hoping to have put a rough patch of their schedule behind them when they face the Georgetown Hoyas in a key Big East Conference matchup on Saturday. The Friars (13-6, 4-4 Big East, who have won two in a row following a four-game losing streak, defeated Georgetown 88-68 in the last meeting between the rivals in February 2023. The Hoyas (8-11, 1-7 Big East), who are out to snap a four-game losing streak, have dropped seven of eight. Georgetown last beat Providence 73-72 in Washington D.C., on Jan. 30, 2021.

The game from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I., will tip off at 12:30 p.m. ET. Georgetown is averaging 72.6 points per game, while Providence averages 73.7. The Friars are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Georgetown vs. Providence odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 141.5. Before making any Providence vs. Georgetown picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Georgetown vs. Providence spread: Providence -11.5

Georgetown vs. Providence over/under: 141.5 points

Georgetown vs. Providence money line: GTWN +539, PROV -781

GTWN: The Hoyas have hit the team total under in 18 of their last 30 games(+4.45 units)

PROV: The Friars have hit the game total under in 18 of their last 31 games (+3.70 units)



Why Providence can cover

Sophomore guard Jayden Pierre has reached double-digit scoring in nine games, including each of the last five. He scored a season-high 17 points in a 75-73 loss to St. John's on Jan. 10. He scored 16 points and handed out five assists in a 79-69 win over Milwaukee on Nov. 11. For the year, he is averaging 9.4 points, 3.2 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 29.4 minutes of action.

Another transfer making a huge impact on the Friars is senior guard Ticket Gaines. After spending two years at Tennessee and then the past two at George Mason, he has come up big when needed. He is coming off a 17-point, six-rebound, three-steal, two-block and two-assist performance in the win at Seton Hall. For the season, Gaines averages 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 32 minutes of play per game. See which team to pick here.

Why Georgetown can cover

Sophomore guard Jayden Epps, who is in his first season with the Hoyas after spending last year at Illinois, has started 15 of the 16 games he has played. He is coming off a 16-point and three-assist effort in the loss to Butler. He registered a double-double, his first of the season, in a 92-91 loss at Xavier on Jan. 19. In that game, he poured in 32 points while dishing out 11 assists.

Junior guard Dontrez Styles, also in his first year with the program after a two-year stint at North Carolina, is among the Hoyas top scorers at 13.4 points. He has started all 19 games he has played in and registered three double-doubles. He scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Jan. 19 loss at Xavier. Styles is connecting on 44% of his field goals and 79.7% from the free throw line. See which team to pick here.

