Georgetown vs. Samford: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Georgetown vs. Samford basketball game
Who's Playing
Samford @ Georgetown
Current Records: Samford 6-7; Georgetown 8-3
What to Know
The Georgetown Hoyas and the Samford Bulldogs will compete for holiday cheer at noon ET on Saturday at Capital One Arena. Georgetown is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Hoyas made easy work of the Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers on Tuesday and carried off an 81-55 win. No one put up better numbers for Georgetown than C Omer Yurtseven, who really brought his A game. He dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds in addition to three blocks.
Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 35 turnovers -- the Alabama Crimson Tide prevailed over Samford 105-87 on Wednesday. G Josh Sharkey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 18 points and 15 dimes.
Georgetown is the favorite in this one, with an expected 16.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Georgetown's victory lifted them to 8-3 while Samford's loss dropped them down to 6-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: Georgetown enters the game with 80.5 points per game on average, good for 25th best in college basketball. But the Bulldogs come into the contest boasting the 34th fewest points allowed per game in the league at 75.8. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Hoyas are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 160
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
