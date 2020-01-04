Georgetown vs. Seton Hall fight: Hoyas, Pirates get into scuffle during Big East showdown
The two teams had to be separated before tempers escalated further
Friday night's Big East battle between Georgetown and Seton Hall got contentious late as the Hoyas, who trailed by double digits the entire second half on the road, finally had some bad blood that was boiling over the beatdown spill onto the court.
Late in the game, sophomore Georgetown guard Mac McClung started what became a bit of a kerfuffle as shades of the old Big East dusted back up. After getting his shot swatted at the rim, McClung bowed up to Seton Hall's Quincy McKnight, who politely directed his attention to the scoreboard to remind him who was winning. Things quickly escalated from there as players from both sides got into a little shoving match before being separated.
McClung had a team-high 20 points in Georgetown's 78-62 loss, which dropped the Hoyas to 0-2 in league play -- their second 0-2 start in Big East action since Patrick Ewing took over the program three years ago. McKnight had 14 points and finished as one of four Pirates players to reach double figures, with senior big man Romaro Gill -- at the center of the kerfuffle shown above -- leading the way with 17 points.
Myles Powell, Seton Hall's star guard, finished with 15 points. He scored nine of his 15 in the final half as Seton Hall closed in style. The Pirates continue Big East play on Wednesday against Xavier, while Georgetown returns home after its two-game road trip to face St. John's on Wednesday.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 6 Memphis set for UGA
Penny Hardaway's Tigers are now 10-0 without James Wiseman
-
Expert Picks for Saturday's big games
No. 16 West Virginia at No. 5 Kansas and Indiana at No. 15 Maryland highlight Saturday's slate
-
How Wisconsin upset No. 5 Ohio State
The No. 5 Buckeyes have a serious flaw and if they don't get it fixed soon, they could be out...
-
Memphis vs. Georgia: Preview, prediction
The No. 9 Tigers face the Bulldogs on CBS
-
UTEP's Terry out of hospital
Terry experienced an allergic reaction to a meal during a trip to Miami to face FIU
-
Izzo invites fan to team facility
Masato Nakamura was invited to two days of practices, film sessions and got upgraded game tickets
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic