Georgetown vs. Seton Hall fight: Hoyas, Pirates get into scuffle during Big East showdown

Friday night's Big East battle between Georgetown and Seton Hall got contentious late as the Hoyas, who trailed by double digits the entire second half on the road, finally had some bad blood that was boiling over the beatdown spill onto the court.

Late in the game, sophomore Georgetown guard Mac McClung started what became a bit of a kerfuffle as shades of the old Big East dusted back up. After getting his shot swatted at the rim, McClung bowed up to Seton Hall's Quincy McKnight, who politely directed his attention to the scoreboard to remind him who was winning. Things quickly escalated from there as players from both sides got into a little shoving match before being separated.

McClung had a team-high 20 points in Georgetown's 78-62 loss, which dropped the Hoyas to 0-2 in league play -- their second 0-2 start in Big East action since Patrick Ewing took over the program three years ago. McKnight had 14 points and finished as one of four Pirates players to reach double figures, with senior big man Romaro Gill -- at the center of the kerfuffle shown above -- leading the way with 17 points.

Myles Powell, Seton Hall's star guard, finished with 15 points. He scored nine of his 15 in the final half as Seton Hall closed in style. The Pirates continue Big East play on Wednesday against Xavier, while Georgetown returns home after its two-game road trip to face St. John's on Wednesday.