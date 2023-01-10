Who's Playing
Seton Hall @ Georgetown
Current Records: Seton Hall 9-8; Georgetown 5-12
What to Know
The Seton Hall Pirates are 13-4 against the Georgetown Hoyas since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. Seton Hall and Georgetown will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 110 points combined.
The Butler Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Pirates proved too difficult a challenge. Seton Hall was the clear victor by a 76-51 margin over Butler. Seton Hall got double-digit scores from four players: forward Tyrese Samuel (19), forward Tray Jackson (15), guard Al-Amir Dawes (12), and guard Kadary Richmond (11).
Meanwhile, the Hoyas were expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. 2023 "welcomed" them with a 95-73 beatdown courtesy of the Marquette Golden Eagles. Guard Wayne Bristol Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 16 points.
The Pirates' win brought them up to 9-8 while Georgetown's loss pulled them down to 5-12. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Seton Hall is stumbling into the matchup with the 24th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15 on average. The Hoyas have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 51st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $3.00
Odds
The Pirates are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Seton Hall have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Georgetown.
- Mar 09, 2022 - Seton Hall 57 vs. Georgetown 53
- Mar 02, 2022 - Seton Hall 73 vs. Georgetown 68
- Feb 01, 2022 - Seton Hall 70 vs. Georgetown 63
- Mar 12, 2021 - Georgetown 66 vs. Seton Hall 58
- Feb 20, 2021 - Georgetown 81 vs. Seton Hall 75
- Dec 23, 2020 - Seton Hall 78 vs. Georgetown 67
- Feb 05, 2020 - Seton Hall 78 vs. Georgetown 71
- Jan 03, 2020 - Seton Hall 78 vs. Georgetown 62
- Mar 14, 2019 - Seton Hall 73 vs. Georgetown 57
- Mar 02, 2019 - Georgetown 77 vs. Seton Hall 71
- Feb 13, 2019 - Seton Hall 90 vs. Georgetown 75
- Feb 10, 2018 - Georgetown 83 vs. Seton Hall 80
- Jan 13, 2018 - Seton Hall 74 vs. Georgetown 61
- Feb 28, 2017 - Seton Hall 62 vs. Georgetown 59
- Feb 04, 2017 - Seton Hall 68 vs. Georgetown 66
- Feb 17, 2016 - Seton Hall 72 vs. Georgetown 64
- Feb 06, 2016 - Seton Hall 69 vs. Georgetown 61