Who's Playing

Seton Hall @ Georgetown

Current Records: Seton Hall 9-8; Georgetown 5-12

What to Know

The Seton Hall Pirates are 13-4 against the Georgetown Hoyas since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. Seton Hall and Georgetown will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 110 points combined.

The Butler Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Pirates proved too difficult a challenge. Seton Hall was the clear victor by a 76-51 margin over Butler. Seton Hall got double-digit scores from four players: forward Tyrese Samuel (19), forward Tray Jackson (15), guard Al-Amir Dawes (12), and guard Kadary Richmond (11).

Meanwhile, the Hoyas were expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. 2023 "welcomed" them with a 95-73 beatdown courtesy of the Marquette Golden Eagles. Guard Wayne Bristol Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 16 points.

The Pirates' win brought them up to 9-8 while Georgetown's loss pulled them down to 5-12. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Seton Hall is stumbling into the matchup with the 24th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15 on average. The Hoyas have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 51st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV



CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Pirates are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Seton Hall have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Georgetown.